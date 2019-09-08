Dubon went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and a walk in Saturday's 1-0 win over the Dodgers.

Dubon lined a single in the ninth inning and put himself in scoring position with his first stolen base in the big leagues, but the Giants were unable to bring him home. The infielder has a career success rate of 71.9 percent (128-for-178) over seven seasons in the minor leagues. Dubon is hitting .321/.345/.607 in his first 10 major-league games between the Brewers and Giants this year.