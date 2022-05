Llovera struck out one in a perfect inning and did not factor in the decision in Thursday's loss to the Cardinals.

Llovera was tabbed as the opener for the contest, and he handled the assignment well. The 26-year-old has yet to work more than an inning in any of his four appearances this season, so he shouldn't be expected to be in the mix for wins if he opens more games later in the year. He has a 2.25 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 5:0 K:BB across four innings.