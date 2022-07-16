site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Mauricio Llovera: Departs Friday's contest
Llovera was removed from Friday's game against the Brewers with an unspecified injury, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Llovera delivered 1.2 scoreless innings before leaving with the training staff during the seventh inning. The right-hander should be considered day-to-day until more information is available.
