Llovera's contract was selected from Triple-A Sacramento prior to Friday's game against the Nationals, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
The Giants have multiple relievers on the COVID-19 injured list, so Llovera will provide reinforcements for the bullpen. He struck out 14 and walked two over 10.2 scoreless innings through six appearances at Triple-A this season.
