site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: giants-meibrys-viloria-claimed-by-san-francisco | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Giants' Meibrys Viloria: Claimed by San Francisco
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Viloria was claimed off waivers by the Giants on Thursday.
Viloria played in 26 major-league games for the Rangers last year and hit .159 with two homers, 10 runs and five RBI. He's unlikely to spend significant time in the big leagues in 2023.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Scott White
• 12 min read
Scott White
• 10 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 8 min read