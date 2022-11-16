site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Meibrys Viloria: Designated for assignment
RotoWire Staff
Nov 16, 2022
Viloria was designated for assignment by the Giants on Tuesday.
Viloria was claimed off waivers by San Francisco last week but has quickly been jettisoned from the 40-man roster. He appeared in 26 games for the Rangers in 2022 and went 10-for-63 with two home runs, five RBI and 11 walks.
