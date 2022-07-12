Adon (shoulder) has made five appearances with the Giants' Arizona Complex League team. He has allowed three runs, five hits and three walks with 10 strikeouts in six innings.

Adon is still recovering from shoulder surgery after suffering an injury in winter ball in 2020-21. He had made his way up to Triple-A prior to this multi-year setback, but he may have to settle in with Double-A Richmond once he's ultimately activated from the 60-day injured list. Adon primarily worked as a reliever in 2019, his last healthy season.