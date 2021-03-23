The Giants released Adon (shoulder) on March 16 before re-signing him Monday on a minor-league contract, Melissa Lockard of The Athletic reports.

Adon had yet to pitch in spring training while recovering from offseason shoulder surgery. By re-signing him, the Giants will be able to more closely monitor his rehab program. It's unclear when Adon will be ready to pitch again, but he'll likely have to complete a rehab assignment in the lower levels of the minors before eventually moving to Triple-A Sacramento.