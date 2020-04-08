Giants' Melvin Adon: Reporting to Triple-A
The Giants optioned Adon to Triple-A Sacramento on March 6.
Adon found success as the closer at Double-A Richmond for most of the 2019 season, but he was hit hard upon moving up to Sacramento in August. Over his 12 appearances with the affiliate, he gave up 16 runs on 16 hits and eight walks in 10.1 innings. Adon will need to get his command under control in the Pacific Coast League before getting a look in the Giants' bullpen.
