Johnson was claimed off waivers by the Giants on Monday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Johnson will head to San Francisco after being designated for assignment for the second time in as many weeks (first by the Braves, then the Reds). Johnson spent most of his injury-shortened season in the minors, compiling a .295/.386/.396 line across 45 games. He spent brief time with the Braves as well, serving mostly as a pinch hitting or pinch runner and going just 2-for-10 (.200) with four strikeouts. He'll try and earn himself a role as the Giants' utility man in 2018.