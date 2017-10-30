Giants' Micah Johnson: Scooped up by Giants
Johnson was claimed off waivers by the Giants on Monday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Johnson will head to San Francisco after being designated for assignment for the second time in as many weeks (first by the Braves, then the Reds). Johnson spent most of his injury-shortened season in the minors, compiling a .295/.386/.396 line across 45 games. He spent brief time with the Braves as well, serving mostly as a pinch hitting or pinch runner and going just 2-for-10 (.200) with four strikeouts. He'll try and earn himself a role as the Giants' utility man in 2018.
More News
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...
-
2018 third base rankings
Josh Donaldson's strong finish wasn't enough to keep him in the first-round discussion, but...
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 first base rankings
First base has traditionally been the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball, and some newcomers...
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...