Conforto went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run Monday in a 5-2 win against the Mets.

Conforto scored San Francisco's first run after singling in the second inning, and he accounted for the team's final tally with a solo shot to right field in the sixth. The performance snapped a nine-game stretch during which the veteran batted just .171 and failed to register a multi-hit effort. Despite that cold snap, Conforto has started the season well, posting a .271/.311/.506 slash line with five homers, 16 RBI and 13 runs through 90 plate appearances.