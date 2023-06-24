Conforto went 3-for-4 with two doubles, four RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 8-5 win over the Diamondbacks.

Conforto entered Friday 0-for-16 across his last five games, but he busted out of the slump in a big way. It was his third multi-hit effort in June, and he's hitting just .200 for the month after looking like one of the Giants' best players in late May. For the season, the outfielder has a .237/.330/.421 slash line with 12 home runs, 41 RBI, 39 runs scored, six doubles and two stolen bases through 67 contests. With the absences of Mike Yastrzemski (hamstring) and Mitch Haniger (forearm), Conforto should continue to have a clear path to a near-everyday role in the corner outfield.