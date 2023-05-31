Conforto is considered day-to-day after leaving Tuesday's game with a bruise on his left heel, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Conforto went 2-for-4 with an RBI before leaving the contest. The outfielder was replaced by Bryce Johnson. The day-to-day designation gives Conforto a chance to return to the lineup shortly, but the Giants will want to make sure he's good to go to keep one of their best hitters healthy over the summer months.