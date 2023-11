Conforto exercised his $18 million player option for 2024 on Monday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Conforto missed all of the 2022 season following shoulder surgery and didn't have the bounce-back 2023 campaign that he envisioned, slashing just .239/.334/.384 with 15 home runs over 125 games. As such, he will opt into the one year remaining on his deal with the Giants and hope to play his way into a multi-year pact next winter.