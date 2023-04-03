Conforto went 2-for-6 with a homer in Monday's blowout victory over the White Sox.
The homer was a solo shot off an ineffective Michael Kopech in the fifth inning. It's the first homer of the 2023 season for Conforto, and also the first he's hit as a member of the Giants. It helps break the outfielder out of a mini slump, as he went just 1-for-12 in the three-game series against the Yankees.
