Conforto is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks.

The lefty-hitting Conforto will hit the bench for the day game after a night game while Arizona brings a lefty (Jordan Montgomery) to the hill. After returning from the injured list Monday, Conforto started in left field in both of the first two games of the series, going 0-for-8 with a walk and three strikeouts.