Conforto (calf) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

It's the third consecutive absence from the lineup for Conforto since he exited Wednesday's game against the Dodgers due to left calf tightness. However, the 30-year-old appeared as a pinch hitter the past two games (going 0-for-1 with walk), so it shouldn't be too long before he's back in the starting nine.