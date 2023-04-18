Conforto (calf) is out of the lineup again Tuesday at Miami.
Conforto hasn't started a game in nearly a full week due to left calf discomfort, but he did appear off the Giants' bench a few times over the weekend. LaMonte Wade, Brett Wisely and Mike Yastrzemski will start across the outfield Tuesday against the Marlins. David Villar is serving as the designated hitter.
