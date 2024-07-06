Conforto is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against Cleveland.
Conforto will avoid Guardians southpaw Logan Allen for Saturday's contest, with Austin Slater starting in left field and batting second. In Friday's series opener, Conforto went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI in the 4-2 win.
More News
-
Giants' Michael Conforto: Idle against lefty•
-
Giants' Michael Conforto: Resting against southpaw•
-
Giants' Michael Conforto: Hitting bench against southpaw•
-
Giants' Michael Conforto: Launches ninth homer•
-
Giants' Michael Conforto: Drives in three•
-
Giants' Michael Conforto: Idle against southpaw•