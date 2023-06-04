Conforto (heel) is not in the starting lineup for the Giants on Sunday versus the Orioles, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Conforto was able to appear off the bench against Baltimore on Friday, but he hasn't been able to start since leaving Tuesday's game against the Pirates with a bruise on his left heel. Mitch Haniger gets the start in right field again with Blake Sabol lining up in left field while Conforto recovers.