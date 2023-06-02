Conforto (heel) is not in the starting lineup Friday versus the Orioles.
Conforto will miss a second game in a row after he injured his heel Tuesday against the Pirates. The MRI on his foot back clean, so the outfielder should return to the lineup in the near future. Mike Yastrzemski will slide over to right field while Brett Wisely enters the lineup in center field and bats ninth in the series opener with Baltimore.
