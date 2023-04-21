Conforto is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Mets.
Conforto will take a rest against left-hander Joey Lucchesi after returning to the lineup Thursday against his former club. Heliot Ramos will hit eighth and play left field with Mike Yastrzemski patrolling right and Brett Wisely getting the start in center.
