Conforto (shoulder) is scheduled to begin playing the outfield in Cactus League games Thursday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Conforto hit his second home run in as many games Tuesday out of the DH spot, and he can soon test his surgically-repaired shoulder with live action in the corner outfield. The early word from Giants camp was that Conforto was having trouble with the accuracy of some of his throws, but perhaps those issues have since been resolved. He inked a one-year, $18 million contract with San Francisco in December after having to sit out the entire 2022 campaign.