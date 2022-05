Papierski was traded from the Astros to the Giants on Saturday in exchange for Mauricio Dubon.

Papierski played in 26 games at Triple-A Sugar Land this year and hit .211 with a homer, 15 RBI and 12 runs. He'll now report to Triple-A Sacramento, but it's not yet clear whether he'll be in the mix to join the major-league club at some point this year.