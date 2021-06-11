Plassmeyer was traded from the Rays to the Giants on Friday in exchange for Matt Wisler and cash considerations, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Plassmeyer, a 24-year-old lefty, owns a 2.23 career ERA in 185.2 minor-league innings, striking out 25.4 percent of opposing batters while walking just 4.6 percent. He owns a 3.64 ERA in three starts and four relief appearances for Double-A Montgomery this season. He has good control and a lower arm slot which could give lefties trouble but lacks overpowering stuff.