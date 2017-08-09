Play

Gomez exited Tuesday's game against the Cubs with an apparent injury, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Gomez grounded out to short in his at-bat in the first inning and appeared to tweak something while running to first base. He was replaced by Joe Panik between innings. The exact nature of his injury should become available after he undergoes testing.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast