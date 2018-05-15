Giants' Miguel Gomez: Joins major-league roster
Gomez was added to the 25-man roster on Tuesday.
Gomez was slashing .297/.317/.416 across 101 at-bats at Double-A in 2018. The 25-year-old made his major-league debut with San Francisco last season, and collected eight hits -- two for extra bases -- three runs, and two RBI in 33 at-bats during his first taste of the majors. Gomez and Kelby Tomlinson figure to split time at the keystone while Joe Panik (thumb) and Alen Hanson (hamstring) are out. In a corresponding move, Austin Slater was sent to Triple-A.
