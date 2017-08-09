Giants' Miguel Gomez: Out of lineup Wednesday
Gomez (knee) is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Gomez appeared hobbled while running the bases in the first inning Tuesday, and the Giants quickly pulled him from the game. He was later diagnosed with right knee discomfort, but the injury is not considered serious, so a return following Thursday's team off day seems possible. Gomez will likely continue to play primarily off the bench with San Francisco.
More News
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...