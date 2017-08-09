Gomez (knee) is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Gomez appeared hobbled while running the bases in the first inning Tuesday, and the Giants quickly pulled him from the game. He was later diagnosed with right knee discomfort, but the injury is not considered serious, so a return following Thursday's team off day seems possible. Gomez will likely continue to play primarily off the bench with San Francisco.