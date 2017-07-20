Giants' Miguel Gomez: Receives first major-league start
Gomez made his first major-league start at second base Wednesday, going 1-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts in a 5-4 win over Cleveland.
The rookie had been deployed primarily as a pinch-hitter since his call up July 7, going 1-for-6 with a pair of RBI over that span. The Giants' infield is currently too crowded to afford the 24-year-old consistent playing time, but if the club opts to move Eduardo Nunez at the trade deadline, then Gomez could be one of the main beneficiaries.
