Giants' Mike Gerber: Claimed by Giants
Gerber was claimed off waivers by the Giants on Monday.
Gerber got his first taste of big-league action with the Tigers last season but hit a miserable .095/.170/.119 in 47 plate appearances, striking out 44.7 percent of the time. He hit better but not particularly well in 74 games for Triple-A Toledo, recording a .213/.277/.411 line with a 32.6 percent strikeout rate. If he can get back to the form he showed in previous seasons, posting a wRC+ of at least 116 at every minor-league stop through 2017, he could at least fight for a bench spot in San Francisco.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade: Goldy's still prime in St. Louis
How will Paul Goldschmidt fare out of Arizona? Scott White looks to last year for some clues...
-
Segura, Crawford winners in trade
Chris Towers breaks down the Mariners' latest trade, featuring one perpetually undervalued...
-
Fantasy: Nats take on risk with Corbin
Patrick Corbin is coming off a huge breakout season, and the Nationals rewarded him handsomely...
-
Diaz, Cano trade analysis
How will the Mets-Mariners trade blockbuster alter the Fantasy landscape? Here's how it looks...
-
Fantasy baseball first base prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy baseball analyst
-
Trade a boon for Paxton, Sheffield
James Paxton's tendencies won't play as well at Yankee Stadium, but they kind of play well...