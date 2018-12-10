Gerber was claimed off waivers by the Giants on Monday.

Gerber got his first taste of big-league action with the Tigers last season but hit a miserable .095/.170/.119 in 47 plate appearances, striking out 44.7 percent of the time. He hit better but not particularly well in 74 games for Triple-A Toledo, recording a .213/.277/.411 line with a 32.6 percent strikeout rate. If he can get back to the form he showed in previous seasons, posting a wRC+ of at least 116 at every minor-league stop through 2017, he could at least fight for a bench spot in San Francisco.

