Gerber cleared waivers Wednesday and was outrighted to Triple-A Sacramento, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Gerber's 4-for-42 showing in his big-league debut last season was understandably not promising enough for another team to give him a roster spot. He could be called upon this season should the Giants suffer an injury crisis in the outfield but shouldn't be expected to make a significant impact.

