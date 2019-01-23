Gerber was designated for assignment by the Giants on Wednesday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Gerber was claimed off waivers from Detroit in December but didn't last the offseason on the Giants' 40-man roster. He was dropped to make room for new signing Drew Pomeranz. The 26-year-old got his first taste of big-league action with the Tigers' last year but failed to impress, going just 4-for-42 at the plate.

