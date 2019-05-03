Gerber will be called up to the big leagues soon, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The promotion is yet to be officially announced but could come prior to Friday's game against the Reds. Gerber hit just .095/.170/.119 in his 18-game debut for the Tigers last season but is hitting .357/.402/.655 with six homers in 21 games for Triple-A Sacramento.

More News
Our Latest Stories