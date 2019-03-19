Gerber was reassigned to minor-league camp Monday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Gerber was a non-roster invitee to Spring Training, but had fared well at the plate going 8-for-19 with a double and a triple. He was always considered a longshot to make the Opening Day roster, however. The 26-year-old has just 47 career plate appearances at the big-league level.

