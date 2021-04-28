Tauchman is starting in center field and batting seventh Wednesday against the Rockies, Mark W. Sanchez of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports.

With righty German Marquez on the hill for Colorado, it stands to reason that Tauchman would be in the lineup for his Giants debut after getting traded from New York on Tuesday. Austin Slater will start against almost every lefty, but there could still be room for Tauchman against some same-handed pitching if he earns the playing time.