Tauchman (knee) ran the bases Friday and has been cleared to participate in all baseball activities, Amy Gutierrez of the Giants' official site reports.

Tauchman landed on the injured list July 1 with a sprained right knee. He was initially expected to be out for 10-14 days, and with him resuming baseball activities Friday, he figures to have a solid chance of returning shortly after the conclusion of next week's All-Star break.