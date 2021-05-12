Tauchman went 0-for-1 with three walks and a run scored in Tuesday's 4-2 win over Texas. He was also caught stealing once.

Tauchman has often hit leadoff since he joined the Giants via a trade from the Yankees in April. The outfielder is slashing .233/.313/.372 in his Giants tenure. He's produced one home run, five RBI, two stolen bases and eight runs scored across 64 plate appearances overall.