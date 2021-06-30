Giants manager Gabe Kapler said that Tauchman would undergo an MRI on Wednesday after sustaining a mild right knee contusion and potentially a sprain when he made an acrobatic catch in the second inning of Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Dodgers, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Tauchman was able to flag down a deep fly ball off the bat of Walker Buehler to deny the Dodgers a potential extra-base hit, but it came at the price of sacrificing the outfielder sacrificing his body. The 30-year-old was temporarily able to stay in the game and proceeded to deliver a base hit in the top of the third, but he was removed one inning later in favor of Darin Ruf. Kapler indicated that Tauchman didn't appear to be running well after suffering the injury, so the Giants will send him in for further tests to get a better sense of his health. After an off day Wednesday, the Giants will return to action Thursday in Arizona.