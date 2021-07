Tauchman was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a sprained right knee, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Tauchman suffered the injury Tuesday against the Dodgers while making a tumbling catch on the warning track, and he'll now be sidelined until at least July 10. Jaylin Davis (knee) was reinstated from the injured list in a corresponding move to shore up San Francisco's outfield depth.