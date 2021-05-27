site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: giants-mike-tauchman-out-of-lineup-thursday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Giants' Mike Tauchman: Out of lineup Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Tauchman isn't starting Thursday's game against the Dodgers, Mark W. Sanchez of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports.
Tauchman will retreat to the bench for the second time in the last three games. Austin Slater will start in center field and lead off.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 7 min read
Chris Towers
• 9 min read
Chris Towers
• 8 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read