Tauchman went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer and a walk but had four total RBI in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Padres.

Tauchman launched his first home run in a Giants uniform when he pulled a cutter over the wall in right to give his team a 4-1 lead. The 30-year-old had just three hits and did not have an RBI while scoring just one run in 11 games for the Yankees before being shipped off to San Francisco. He's found life in his new threads, as he's notched five hits and five RBI in his first four games as a member of the Giants. Tauchman should continue to see regular playing time while Mike Yastrzemski (oblique) remains on the 10-day injured list.