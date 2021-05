Tauchman went 1-for-2 with two walks and two runs scored in Sunday's 11-5 loss to the Dodgers.

Tauchman struck out in his first at-bat but reached in all three of his other plate appearances while scoring twice. The 30-year-old is slashing .211/.333/.329 with two home runs, eight RBI, 14 runs scored and a 14:25 BB:K over his first 22 games with the Giants. He's going to keep splitting time in the outfield with Steven Duggar and Austin Slater if his hitting struggles continue.