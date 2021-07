Tauchman (knee) has gone 2-for-9 with a double, three walks, three runs and an RBI in his three games for Triple-A Sacramento since beginning a rehab assignment July 9.

Tauchman has been on the 10-day injured list since spraining his right knee June 30. With the 30-year-old seemingly checking out fine over his first three rehab games, he could be an option to come off the IL ahead of the Giants' first series of the second half, which begins Friday in St. Louis.