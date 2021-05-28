site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: giants-mike-tauchman-remains-out-of-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Giants' Mike Tauchman: Remains out of lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Tauchman isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the Dodgers, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Tauchman will be out of the lineup for the third time in the last four games. Steven Duggar will take over in center field and bat eighth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 7 min read