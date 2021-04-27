Tauchman was traded to the Giants on Tuesday in exchange for Wandy Peralta, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.
Tauchman has been the subject of trade rumors for years, given how crowded the Yankees' outfield always seems to be. He should finally get a fair shake at playing time with his new club, although the Giants like utilizing platoons, so he may sit against most lefties, at least early on.
