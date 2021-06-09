Tauchman went 1-for-4 with a grand slam Tuesday against the Rangers.
Tauchman flipped the outcome of the game with one swing of the bat in the eighth inning, ripping his third home run of the season to put the Giants up for good. It was his first homer since May 15, though his playing time should be steadier given the current injury to Mike Yastrzemski (thumb). Even so, Tauchman has done little with his opportunities to this point in the season by hitting just .190/.310/.298 across 143 plate appearances.