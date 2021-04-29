Tauchman went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's victory over Colorado.

Tauchman made a strong impression in his first game with the Giants, collecting three hits to match the total he posted in 14 at-bats with the Yankees prior to being traded. He started in center field and could see considerable time there while Mike Yastrzemski recovers from an oblique injury. Tauchman turned some heads with New York in 2019 before fading last season, so he'll be looking to establish himself for a Giants team that is surprisingly tied for the best record in the National League.