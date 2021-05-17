Tauchman went 0-for-3 with two walks, a stolen base and two runs scored in Sunday's 4-1 win over Pittsburgh.

The outfielder stole second and scored on an Alex Dickerson fielder's choice in the first inning. In the ninth, Tauchman got aboard with a walk and scored on Mike Yastrzemski's two-run home run. Through 27 games between the Yankees and the Giants, Tauchman has a .208/.305/.347 slash line with two home runs, seven RBI, 12 runs scored and three stolen bases. If he doesn't improve at the plate, the 30-year-old could lose playing time to Steven Duggar or Austin Slater now that San Francisco's outfield is at full health.