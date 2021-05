Tauchman will sit for the third straight game Saturday against the Dodgers, Mark W. Sanchez of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports.

Tauchman will remain out of the lineup with lefty Julio Urias on the mound for the Dodgers. He was able to make a big impact off the bench Friday, robbing a potential Albert Pujols home run to send the game to extra innings, where the Giants would eventually emerge victorious.