Tauchman went 1-for-2 with two walks and a two-run home run in Saturday's 8-6 loss to the Pirates.

His sixth-inning blast off Kyle Keller capped the scoring for the Giants, giving the team a 6-2 lead the bullpen couldn't hold. Tauchman has yet to manage a multi-hit performance in May, slashing .170/.278/.340 through 13 games with both his homers on the year, and with Alex Dickerson (shoulder) about to return from the IL, he may no longer be guaranteed a regular spot in the lineup.